Rift between TNCC chief, EVKS Elangovan widens

The disagreement between TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar and his predecessor E.V.K.S. Elangovan on the Opposition’s demand for releasing a white paper on the treatment administered to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa widened on Monday, with both leaders strongly hitting out against each other.

Mr. Elangovan, in a statement, criticised Mr. Thirunavukkarasar for calling him a “mentally affected” person. While the TNCC chief had dismissed the DMK and PMK’s demand for white paper on the issue, Mr. Elangovan endorsed the demand. “Mr. Thirunavukkarasar has asked whether releasing a white paper would resurrect Jayalalithaa. This stance has shocked everyone including AIADMK cadre,” he claimed.

“When I was asked for an opinion, I said there is a need for a white paper. However, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar told reporters that I am mentally ill. If he was a mentally sound person, how come he is making statements that he would have been the Chief Minister had he continued to remain in the AIADMK (his parent party),” Mr. Elangovan asked.