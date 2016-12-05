Richard Beale calls Jayalalithaa’s situation ‘extremely grave’

London-based intensivist Richard Beale has said that “in spite of the progress she [Jayalalithaa] had made, her underlying health conditions inevitably meant that the risk of further problems always remained.”

In a written statement, Dr. Beale has said the situation is extremely grave. “I can confirm that everything possible is being done to give her the best chance of surviving this shocking event. She is being cared for by a highly expert multidisciplinary team, and is now on extra-corporeal life support.”

Dr. Beale pointed out that this is the most advanced level of support available.

Following is Dr. Beale's statement:

''I was most saddened to hear yesterday [Sunday] that Madam Chief Minister suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. I have been keeping in close touch with her situation at Apollo, and had, like everyone else, been most encouraged by how well she had been doing.

''Unfortunately, and in spite of the progress she had made, her underlying health conditions inevitably meant that the risk of further problems always remained. The situation is extremely grave, but I can confirm that everything possible is being done to give her the best chance of surviving this shocking event.

''She is being cared for by a highly expert multidisciplinary team, and is now on extracorporeal life support. This is the most advanced level of support available, and is the approach the best centres internationally would take in this situation. That this technology is available at Apollo in Chennai reflects the high degree of expertise of this Centre and, that at all times, Madam has received exceptional care from the Apollo and AIIMS Teams, which are the equal of any in the world.

''My thoughts and prayers are with Madam, her Family, her carers, and the people of Tamil Nadu at this very difficult time.''