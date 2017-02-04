Revenue employees plan ‘one-hour walkout’ from February 6

more-in

Revenue department employees from throughout the State are set to launch “one-hour walkout protest” every day in the evening from February 6, demanding the government to give due promotion, which they claimed, had not been done in the last six months.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association (TNROA) State general secretary S. Parthiban in a release said here on Friday that several posts of the district revenue officers and deputy collectors were vacant in the State. Despite this, the government dodged the issue without giving promotion to the officers to fill these vacancies.

TNROA had represented the issue to the government through letters and personal meetings. However, the government’s approach had not changed, he said.

Mr. Parthiban told The Hindu that several officials who were due for promotion had retired because of government dragging its feet on the issue. Although work hour ended by 5.45 p.m., the Revenue department employees worked beyond 7 p.m. As part of the walkout protest, they would come out of their respective offices by 4.45 p.m. If this protest failed to make the government act, the next course of action would be decided at the association central executive being held in Rajapalayam on February 18, he added.