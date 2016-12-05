Retired Jain teacher dies while observing ‘Sallekhana’ fast near Vandavasi

more-in

A septuagenarian follower of Jainism attained samadhi by observing ‘Sallekhana’ fasting (also called Santhara) near Vandavasi on Sunday night.

J. Appandairajan (75), a retired teacher of Vangaram village near Vandavasi, had started the vow at Visakachariyar Tapo Nilayam near Ponnur hills on November 20. A celibate monk called Santha Kumarji administered him the vow. Lakshmisena Battaraga Battacharya Swamigal of Mel Sithamur Monastry visited him.

He initially took little food then switched to complete liquid diet and for the last one week he neither took solid nor liquid.

Mr. Appandairajan’s wife Rajeswari died 15 years ago. An ascetic follower of Jainism, Appandairajan authored stotramalai on Bhagavan Mahavira. He is survived by three daughters and a son.

His mortal remains were cremated in the same Tapo nilayam using coconuts as per the custom.

In November 2015, Marudevi Ammal (83), a Jain woman from Then Senthamangalam village near Vandavasi, attained samadhi observing Sallekhana fast.