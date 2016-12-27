Residents stage protest on railway tracks

more-in

DINDIGUL: Residents of Anumantha Nagar and nearby areas here staged a protest on the railway tracks here on Tuesday, condemning the construction of a compound wall blocking the path that connects Anumantha Nagar and Dindigul city.

They demanded that the path should remain open till the completion of the rail overbridge (ROB) project.

The railway contractors, who completed their portion of the ROB across Anumantha Nagar railway level crossing, 100 metres away from Dindigul railway station, closed the entry points on both side of the tracks and built a compound wall blocking the path on the northern side.

They also dug a deep pit and dumped heaps of soil on the northern side to prevent vehicle movement. Concrete sleepers were kept on the southern side of the tracks. They said they had to seal all the entry points to ensure safety of people before submitting work completion report.

But the residents of the area are not ready to buy the argument. “This is the only path for thousands of people, including office-goers and workers in East and West Mariyanathapuram, Subburam Pattarai, North and South Malapatti, MGR Nagar and nearby areas to reach Dindigul city. This is the shortest route for city people to reach Natham Road. Students of five high and higher secondary schools use this path,” said S. Shanmugam, a resident.

“Siluvathur Road at Balakrishnapuram, the only alternative road, was also closed in view of the ROB work. Students will have to walk six km to reach schools that are just 500 metres away from Anumantha Nagar. People have to cover the same six kim to reach the government hospital and the central bus stand, which are two km away,” said Mary, another resident.

Meanwhile, a section of the protesters started demolishing the compound wall blocking the path. Later, the railway officials agreed to remove the wall.

Even as the railways completed its portion of the ROB, the residents could not use it owing to the inordinate delay in completion of State’s portion of the project. A sum of Rs. 24.4 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the 640-metre-long ROB in 2014.

Construction of the bridge on Round Road Pudhur side was over. But the work on Anumantha Nagar side was pending owing to the inordinate delay in settling compensation to landowners, the residents said.