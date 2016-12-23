Tamil Nadu

Refugee faints in prison

more-in

NAGERCOIL: A Sri Lankan refugee from Pollachi Special Camp, Baskaran, fainted in Nagercoil prison on Thursday night.

According to police, Baskaran and a few other Sri Lankan refugees were arrested in September when they tried to flee to Australia in a boat from a coastal village in Kanniyakumari district.

Baskaran was produced before a court in Pollachi on Wednesday and was brought back to the Nagercoil prison on Thursday night. When he fainted in the prison, he was rushed to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Further investigations were on, they said.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2016 9:20:06 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Refugee-faints-in-prison/article16933063.ece

© The Hindu