Refugee faints in prison

NAGERCOIL: A Sri Lankan refugee from Pollachi Special Camp, Baskaran, fainted in Nagercoil prison on Thursday night.

According to police, Baskaran and a few other Sri Lankan refugees were arrested in September when they tried to flee to Australia in a boat from a coastal village in Kanniyakumari district.

Baskaran was produced before a court in Pollachi on Wednesday and was brought back to the Nagercoil prison on Thursday night. When he fainted in the prison, he was rushed to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.

Further investigations were on, they said.