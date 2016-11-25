Ration supply stopped to 29,760 cards

more-in

Nagercoil: Civil Supplies Department had blocked 29,760 ration cards in Kanniyakumari district for the failure of the card-holders to link their Aadhaar numbers, sources said on Friday.

A top official told The Hindu that this exercise was done at the department headquarters in Chennai. He said Aadhaar numbers of all family members registered in the ration cards should be linked to the cards and the purchase details would be passed to the department from the ration shops concerned every month.

However, the genuine problems, if any, of the card-holders who had not linked the Aadhaar numbers would be addressed locally.

The total number of ration cards in Kanniyakumari district, including Antyodhaya Anna Yojana and Annapoorna Scheme cards, was around 5.5 lakh, the official added.