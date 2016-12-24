Rama Mohana Rao hospitalised

more-in

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao was hospitalised on Saturday, after he complained of chest pain, said authorities at Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai.

On Wednesday, Income Tax officials raided Mr. Rao’s residence and office and seized Rs. 30 lakh cash in new currency and 5 kg of gold. Besides, they unearthed “undisclosed income” to the tune of Rs. 5 crore from the house of Mr. Rao’s son, Vivek Papisetty, in Thiruvanmiyur here.

I-T department sources said the searches were carried out based on evidence gathered during the recent raids at the business and private premises of J. Sekhar Reddy, an expelled member of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board-cum-government contractor and his two associates.

Hospital sources told PTI that “he (Rao) complained of chest pain and was immediately attended to by doctors.”

“Presently, he has been kept under observation and his vitals are being monitored.” the sources said.

On December 22, Rao was replaced from the top post by Additional Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan.

