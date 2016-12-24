Rama Mohana Rao’s son seeks time to appear before I-T team

more-in

Former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao’s son Vivek Papisetty, who is a businessman, has sought time to appear before income tax officials for questioning in connection with the searches conducted at his house and that of his associates.

The I-T department had issued summons to Mr. Vivek, directing him to appear before it on Friday. “He did not turn up, and instead, requested for time. He may appear before us on Saturday or Monday,” said an IT Department official. No fresh searches were conducted on Friday.

According to a senior I-T official from the Investigation Wing, a suspect in the case Amalanathan, who is a liaisonist, was questioned at the Aayakar Bhavan in Nungambakkam.

The tax sleuths indicated that the documents seized so far from the houses of Mr. Rao, his son and others indicated that they all had links with the arrested sand mining baron and expelled TTD member J. Sekhar Reddy.

In a separate development, a senior official from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that they would soon start a probe into the money laundering case registered against Mr. Reddy.