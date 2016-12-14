Railways to go full steam on cashless transactions

more-in

In a bid to promote cashless transactions at computerised reservation counters, Southern Railway has installed point of sale (POS) machines at major railway stations across the zone to enable the passengers to use debit/credit cards for ticket booking.

While POS machines were already available at 21 locations, the zone has added 31 more now in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai divisions. Railway officials said the target was 300 POS machines by the end of January 2017.

The Ministry of Railways has announced that at least 10,000 POS machines would be installed at reservation counters in association with the State Bank of India.

Now that the demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes are not accepted by the railways, passengers would have to use Rs 2,000, Rs 100 or other legal tender for purchasing tickets.

Though the new version of Rs 500 has been released, the number of notes in circulation is not much in this part of the country. “There is a steady increase in the number of cashless transactions now. Since there is no service charge applicable, passengers would only have to pay the actual charges. Upon cancellations, the refund would be reversed to the card used to buy the ticket,” a senior railway official said on Monday.

After Passenger Reservation System (PRS) terminals get covered by adequate POS machines, the focus would shift to unreserved ticket counters and suburban ticketing system.

“The Prime Minister has announced a 0.5 per cent discount on monthly or season tickets over suburban railway network if the payment is made on digital mode. This will come into effect from January 1, 2017, benefiting over 80 lakh passengers using monthly/seasonal tickets on suburban railway,” said the official, quoting Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu’s tweet that shift to digital model of payment would mean reduction of cash requirement by Rs. 1,000 crore per year.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has sent advisory to all zonal railways on the working arrangement with the State Bank of India with regard to the use of POS machines, railway sources added.