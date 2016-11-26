RSK/Elango Nagar Bus Terminus loses battle to encroachment/pix by K. Pichumani/

more-in

The residents of Anna Nagar West Extension were once blessed to have Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus services operated from the Elango Nagar Bus Terminus to various destinations. But when the residents expected bus services to be increased the MTC has drastically scaled down the services and going by the trend residents fear bus services would fully be stopped.

M. Ananthanarayanan, a resident of TVS Colony, said the MTC was operating several bus services to various destinations in the city including Anna Square, Guindy, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, and Broadway. But suddenly bus services have been reduced forcing residents to go all the way to Ambattur Estate Road to board the buses. Particularly the senior citizens have been affected by the reduction in the bus services.

An office bearer of Elango Nagar Makkal Nala Mandram confirming the decrease in bus services blamed the gradual encroachment of the bus terminus by private persons leading to the eviction of the bus terminus. He said the bus terminus, which was developed by North Chennai MP C. Kuppuswami under the Local Area Development fund for the Ambattur Municipality, have been taken over by the Chennai Corporation that MTC has stopped operating buses because of space constraints.

The residents also complained the poor planning in installing toilets inside the bus shelter whereas constructing the Amma Unnavagam by demolishing the older public toilet.

The residents questioned the attitude of the officials of the Chennai Corporation in evicting the bus terminus rather than improving the infrastructure facilities for operating more buses.

