Queues dampen holiday for many

Sunday marked yet another day of hardship for people, with banks closed, most ATMs not working and others running out of cash.

Early in the morning, people rushed to withdraw cash from ATMs and soon, long queues were seen in front of some of them. Meanwhile, most ATMs remained closed.

Tamil Nadu has 23,728 ATMS as of the June quarter of this year, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

About 25 per cent of the country’s ATMs or 47,000 have been recalibrated for the new notes.

“We have recalibrated the ATMs for Rs. 2,000 notes. We are waiting for final testing before we open up our ATM,” said an official at the Nandanam branch of the Punjab National Bank.

Banks in Chennai have started getting supplies of indelible ink, which would improve the situation for exchanging notes. The key challenge is shortage of currency.

“There is a shortage in supply of currency. We have been told that the new Rs. 500 notes would be available from November 25,” said an SBI official.