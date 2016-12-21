Proving participation in freedom struggle rigorous: HC

more-in

Observing that an 86-year-old man’s struggle to establish his involvement in the freedom struggle before government officials has been more rigorous than his actual involvement in the freedom fight against the English, the Madras High Court Bench here has quashed an order passed by Dindigul Collector on October 17, 2012 denying him freedom fighters pension.

Allowing a writ petition filed by M. Ayyathevar, Justice M.S. Ramesh directed the Joint Secretary, Public (Political pension) Department and other officials to reconsider the petitioner’s plea for pension and make sure that the pension was paid to him within two weeks since “any further delay would cause serious prejudice to the octogenarian.”

The judge said the Collector had rejected the petitioner’s plea on the ground that he had not completed 18 years of age at the time of his reported incarceration in Allipuram Camp Jail at Bellary between April 15 and September 24, 1943 for his participation in Quit India Movement. It was also stated that a birth certificate produced by him did not contain his name.

He said the Collector had relied upon a Government Order passed on November 16, 1988 to contend that applicants for freedom fighters pension must have completed 18 years of age at the time of the struggle.

The judge said: “The object of the G.O. is to accommodate all the freedom fighters and leave no application unconsidered. Prior to passing of the G.O., there was no age bar for making an application. As such, it can only be concluded that the age limit prescribed in the said G.O. is only directory and not mandatory in nature.”

Pointing out that the writ petitioner had produced certificates from two co-prisoners also, as required under the G.O., to substantiate his claim of having participated in the freedom movement, the judge said the Collector had questioned the authenticity of those certificates only in the counter affidavit filed in court and not in the rejection order passed in 2012.

The judge said it was also not fair on the part of the government officials to shift the onus on the petitioner to prove his involvement in the freedom fight when it was their own case that prison records of 1943 were not available.

In so far as the birth certificate produced by the petitioner not containing his name was concerned, Mr. Justice Ramesh said: “It is common knowledge that birth certificates registered at the time of birth about 50 years back did not carry the names of the child. Hence, the respondents are not justified in giving weightage to the non mentioning of the petitioner’s name in the birth certificate which was registered about 70 years ago.”