Protests strike a chord with men in khaki

more-in

Jallikattu supporters who have been agitating for four consecutive days received unexpected support from policemen on Thursday. Breaking rule, and taking centre stage suddenly, a constable held on to the microphone and addressed the agitators aloud, speaking against the State he serves, that too in uniform.

Every sentence he uttered met with a roaring response from the agitating crowd. Mayaazhagu, the constable attached with the Armed Reserve Unit of the city police, hails from Madurai. He has been participating in the protest during nights even as he has been on duty during the daytime.

The emotionally charged constable said, “Our struggle should not end with this. Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam could have brought the ordinance in Chennai itself. Why did he go to New Delhi when the Central government has been betraying the State in several aspects? We have to continue our fight against water and illegal sand mining, issues which are the main causes for destruction of our nature and agriculture.”

Minutes after the speech, Mayaazhugu was carried by the agitators on their shoulders. Later, he was whisked away by his colleagues in uniform. A little later, another police constable Vijay Kumar, attached to Triplicane Police station, got hold of the mike to express his solidarity with the protesters, but this time in civvies.

Growing support

Like Mayaazhagu and Vijay, several other police personnel who were emotionally attached to the traditional sport came to the protest venue, mostly off duty. Santhanapandian (name changed), a constable who hails from a village near Dindigul, said: “I have played jallikattu since my childhood. It is our culture and pride. How can we be patient when we are deprived of our rights?”

Rajan (name changed), another constable, said, “We are from Madurai, Sivagangai and other southern districts where jallikattu was conducted all these years. The traditional sport is in our blood. We want to retrieve our right. ” Some of them are actively exchanging posts through social media networks, inviting people to the protests.

A senior police officer said, “Our personnel were instructed to remain calm and patient and told that the movement of public and vehicles should not be hampered. The personnel were also advised to ensure that there is no violence and were specifically told not to get provoked.”

No action was taken on Mayaazhagu until late in the night.

(With inputs from Sunitha Sekar)