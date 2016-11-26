Proposal to restore Buckingham Canal

more-in

TNUIFSL floats tender for preparing the Detailed Project Report

Intending to restore the Buckingham Canal in Chennai Metropolitan area from Ennore creek to Muttukadu backwaters, the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has floated a tender for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Though the restoration of Adyar creek was completed, restoration of Adyar estuary was nearing completion and the eco-restoration plan for Cooum river was currently under progress, it was realised that the Cooum and the Adyar cannot be restored completely without first restoring Buckingham Canal, since it criss-crosses the Kosathalayar, Adyar and Cooum rivers, according to the tender document.

The objective of the study would be to ensure effective abatement of pollution and protection of Buckingham Canal, providing proposal for effective management of solid waste and sewerage management, to check the structural safety and hydraulic adequacy of all the drains in the project.

The consultant who eventually gets the tender is required to study the number of industrial units in the basins of these waterways and shall analyse and indicate grossly polluting units, number, quantity and quality of disposed solid waste and other waste and identify the points where the industrial, hazardous and bio-medical wastes are disposed.

“The consultant shall analyse the existing conditions of storm water drains within the basin of these waterways and associated drains. The consultant shall also study the storm event records, flooding records and the existing conditions of the drains etc., and shall provide details on its maintenance; pollution control measures and other issues, problems, mitigation measures, etc.,” according to the document.

On the instruction from Chennai River Restoration Trust Board to appoint consultants for preparation of DPR for restoration of the Canal, Chennai River Restoration Trust (CRRT) has approached TNUIFSL for technical assistance and identification of consultants for the project.