Probe allegations of corruption against Modi: Brinda Karat

more-in

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way in which the demonetisation scheme was implemented and also demanded an ‘impartial investigation’ into allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Delivering the V.P. Chintan Memorial Lecture organised by the Indian School of Social Sciences here, Ms. Karat said “we demand an impartial probe into the case. We want the government to publish the names of those with accounts in Swiss Banks and names in Panama Papers.”

The charge against Mr. Modi relates to documents reportedly seized by the Income Tax Department while raiding the Sahara and Birla Groups that referred to pay-offs made to “Gujarat CM”. A Public Interest Litigation petition seeking to order a probe into this filed by lawyer Prashant Bhushan was turned down by the Supreme Court and the court asked the lawyer to bring “credible evidence” to proceed with the case.

Adverting to the demonetisation issue, Ms. Karat said while banks were applying ink on the fingers of bank customers, the government was not publishing the names of those who have black money. Quoting a report by an official committee of the government that was accepted in Parliament, she said only around 3.5 per cent of the black money was kept in cash.

“If you are attacking black money, thinking it is in cash, then you are fooling yourself and fooling the people. Only about Rs. 4 lakh crore of black money is in cash,” she said adding the government should allow the use of the Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes till a proper system was put in place.

Ms. Karat also questioned the government’s rationale that the notes ban would hit terrorists hard and bring down terrorism. She said recently terrorists killed in Kashmir were found with the new Rs. 2,000 denomination notes.

“Don’t make false claims that it will bring down terrorism. It is a question of the systems supporting terrorists. You have to get your agencies like the intelligence agencies to work properly,” Ms. Karat said.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, she said Mr. Modi was crying and claiming he left his home to serve the nation.

“What was he before he became the Gujarat Chief Minister? Why doesn’t he tell the nation that he left his home to join the RSS?”

Frontline Editor R. Vijay Shankar who presided over the lecture, said the demonetisation move has eroded trust among people in relation to the government. “People have some amount of trust that the government is working for them. Now, there is a fear as to what the government might do next,” he said.