Principal Secretary reviews development works

Ramanathapuram: Chandrakant B. Kamble, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, who is the monitoring officer for the district, reviewed the developmental works of all departments and instructed the department heads to complete all pending works within time schedule.

Mr. Kamble, who was on a two-day visit to the district, inspected road works at various places in the district and held a review meeting on Saturday. He visited the model horticulture farm at Sundaramudayan near Mandapam on Sunday.

Chairing a meeting with Collector S. Natarajan, Sub- Collector (Paramakudi) G.S. Sameeran and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) S.S. Dhanapathy here on Saturday, Mr. Kamble also reviewed the rainfall during the north-east monsoon and stressed the need for protecting the interests of farmers who were affected due to short of rainfall.

He laid special focus on works implemented by the departments of agriculture, revenue, rural development, food supply, cooperation and public works while reviewing the developmental works, official sources said.

“The monitoring officer expressed satisfaction with the progress made in works and advised the officials to complete all pending works and implement the developmental works within time schedule,” Mr. Natarajan said.

Accompanied by the Collector and senior officials, Mr. Kamble visited the horticulture farm at Sundaramudayan, established in 1986, and inspected the activities carried out there. S. Nagarajan, Assistant Director of Horticulture, explained to the official the production of high quality amla, mango, sapota grafts and guava plants in the farm.

Amla grafts were produced under cleft grafting method after procuring scion sticks from the best fruit-bearing trees. The farm produced eight varieties of mango and three varieties of sapota adopting approach grafting method, he said.

Mr. Kamble earlier visited a farmer’s mango farm at Nagachi, raised on 2.5 acres of land, using water from a ring well dug with government subsidy. He also inspected seaweed cultivation by women under State Balanced Growth Fund and National Fisheries Development Scheme in Mandapam.