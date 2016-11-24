President, Sonia condole death of Balamuralikrishna

more-in

President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday condoled the passing away of carnatic music legend M. Balamuralikrishna.

Calling Balamuralikrishna the ‘doyen of Carnatic music’, and ‘a child prodigy’, the President said he enthralled music lovers in the country and abroad with his “unparalleled talent and marvellous compositions in various languages like Telugu, Sanskrit, Kannada and Tamil for around seven decades”.

“He was known for his non-conformism, spirit of experimentation and abundant creativity. He innovated the tala system and the carnatic music system without disturbing its rich tradition. He was also involved in extensive research into music therapy,” he said, in a condolence message to Balamuralikrishna’s wife, Annapurna.

The Vice-President of India M. Hamid Ansari and President of the All India Congress Committee Sonia Gandhi also expressed their condolences.

“The nation lost a genius and I convey my condolences to the bereaved members of the family and join the nation in praying for eternal peace for the departed soul,” said Mr. Ansari in a statement.

Ms. Gandhi recalled a rendition by the maestro that her husband and the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had enjoyed.

“Which Indian can ever forget his beautiful Isaindhal, iruvarin swaramum, namadhakum, in ‘Mile sur mera tumhara,’ which we first heard on Independence Day in 1988? It became an enduring favourite with so many of us, including myself and [late] Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi,” the Congress President wrote.

“To hear him was to realise the power of great music to transcend the barriers of language and culture,” she said.

Funeral held

The funeral of the renowned singer was held at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of his close family, friends and admirers.

Vamsi Mohan, his son, recalled the music lessons his father gave him and his siblings.

“While he would teach us the notes and ragas, he never forced us to become singers. Academics was always given the top priority,” said Mr. Mohan. “He never went to school but received nine doctorates from across the country. However, in our case, we had to study first,” chipped in M. Sudhakar, another son.

Krishna Kumar, one of Balamuralikrishna’s many disciples, who accompanied him in around 100 concerts, called the singer divine and gifted.

“The truth is he never practised his music at home. It was all impromptu. That is why he is counted as among the greatest. He will really be missed,” he said.