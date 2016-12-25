Tamil Nadu

Pon. Radhakrishnan thanks Sushma

NAGERCOIL: Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan on Sunday thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her sincere efforts for the release of Indian fishermen from Sri Lanka.

In a statement released here, Mr. Radhakrishnan said in spite of her health problems, Ms. Swaraj initiated steps for the release of the Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy.

The decision of the Sri Lankan government to release of the Indian fishermen was a welcome step, he added.

