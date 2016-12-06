Tamil Nadu

Police strengthen security across Chennai

Police deployed on the road leading to Poes Garden, CM Jayalalithaa's residence.   | Photo Credit: Sureshkumar

The Chennai City Police strengthened security across the city on Monday night after Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam exited Apollo Hospitals around 10.45 pm and headed towards the AIADMK party office for a meeting of the MLAs.

 

Around 11 p.m., all the four doctors from AIIMS left the hospital. A specially designed vehicle, that is generally used during election rallies also made its way into the Apollo Hospital premises. The party’s mouthpiece, Jaya TV alone was allowed inside the premises, along with their camera crew.

 

With an announcement expected, most party cadre who were present at Apollo, made their way to the party headquarters. Apollo Hospitals came under complete police protection. Around 10.45 p.m., as the police started making preparations for a convoy to move from Apollo Hospitals to Poes Garden, the entrance of Apollo Hospitals saw just policemen and nearly 200 media personnel. 

 

The police also beefed up security outside Poes Garden. The DGP and ADGP, Law and Order were at Jayalalithaa’s residence overseeing security measures. 

