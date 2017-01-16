Tamil Nadu

Police on alert in Alanganallur to prevent conduct of Jallikattu

Youths try to tame a ferocious bull at Alanganallur. File photo   | Photo Credit: S. James

All exit and entry points of Alanganallur sealed to ensure bulls are not brought from other areas.

Police personnel in large numbers, including from armed reserve and special battalions from other districts, were deployed at Alanganallur in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu as hundreds of youths from different parts of the State started thronging the panchayat town after news spread that despite the Supreme Court ban, Jallikattu would be conducted at venues where the event was held previously.

The town is famous for the bull taming sport.

As tension prevailed in the area, police said they were maintaining a strict vigil and would not allow bulls to be released into crowds.

Check posts and barricades have been set up enroute to Alanganallur and all  exit and entry points sealed to ensure bulls were not brought from other areas to hold Jallikattu.

Local people hoisted black flags in many places in protest against the ban on the sport.

Police said they would talk to people who planned to conduct Jalliakktu and warn them against holding it.

They were also focusing on preventing outsiders from entering the town and strengthening the forces in the border areas.

Supporters of Jallikattu, along with major political parties in the State, have been demanding an ordinance for conducting the sport.

Jan 16, 2017

