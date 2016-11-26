Police deny taking boy to station

more-in

Police personnel attached to a special team of Arakkonam sub-division allegedly picked up a four-year-old boy to make his father, a prohibition offender, turn himself in. However, district police officials denied the charge. The Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry.

A team of police had reportedly picked up the student when he was going to school in a bus. His father, Vedhagiri of Mel Avatham, has been involved in prohibition offences, sources said.

The boy was later taken home from the station by a representative of his school.

A police official said the boy had accompanied his mother to the station. A senior police official said the team had gone in search of Vedhagiri. They inquired about his whereabouts with his wife. But they did not take his son to the station, he said.