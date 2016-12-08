Police crack robbery case, arrest three persons

more-in

The police have arrested three persons, who had robbed a pawnbroker shop in February this year, and recovered 329 grams of gold jewellery and 909 grams of silver from them. Police have launched a search for a few others in connection with the robbery.

According to police, the gang had stolen 366 sovereigns of gold jewellery, six kg of silver, and Rs. 1.20 lakh cash from the pawn broker shop on Arakkonam Road at Panapakkam in February.

As the police was inquiring in the case, it arrested one of the gang members, Thirunavukarasu, on December 1. He confessed to the crime and named 11 others. Thirty grams of gold and 256 grams of silver were recovered from him.

Two others – Murali and Vella Sankar – were nabbed in connection with a waylaying case on December 5. Police recovered 149 grams of gold and 303 grams of silver from Murali, and 150 grams of gold and 350 grams of silver from Sankar, police said.

While police have picked up another person and are conducting inquiry, they have launched a hunt for other members of the gang.