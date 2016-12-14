Plea in SC demands CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's 'mysterious death'

The petition contended that the persons present at the time of death of Ms. Jayalalithaa “were facing serious allegations of conspiracy” | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

A writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a CBI investigation into the “mysterious death” of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa. Family members, eminent persons and political personalities are “raising doubts” about the circumstances of the popular leader's demise, the petition said.

The petition, filed by an organisation called Tamil Nadu Telugu Yuva Sakthi, sought the Supreme Court to direct the authorities concerned to disclose the health report and details of the treatment administered to Jayalalithaa.

“All medical reports need to be examined by experts from the AIIMS and the court may seek an investigation if any discrepancies are found on the part of the doctors, officials or people who supervised the health of Jayalalithaa,” the petition filed through advocate D. Mahesh Babu said.

The Supreme Court website shows the petition to have been filed on December 13 and given a diary number by the court's Registry. The status shows that the petition is under scrutiny.

The petition has also sought the setting up of a committee under eminent persons like former Comptroller and Auditor General V.K. Shunglu to look into the government decisions taken from September 22 to December 5, the period between Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation to her death.

“It is a well settled proposition in law that transparency is an essential and integral part of governance,” the petition said.

It contended that “not a single photograph or video of Jayalalithaa was published or telecast till her death and nobody was allowed to see her from the distance through a see-through window or glass”.

The petition contended that the persons present at the time of death of Jayalalithaa “were facing serious allegations of conspiracy” and had “once been sent out of the house of Jayalalithaa”.

It also sought a direction to the Centre to investigate the “benami properties” of Jayalalithaa and her associates.