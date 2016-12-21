Plastic waste collection from houses elicits good response

more-in

TIRUNELVELI: The proposal of Tirunelveli Corporation to collect nondegradable plastic waste directly from the residents on Wednesdays from December 21 elicited good response on the first day.

Of the 106 tonnes of garbage being generated in the Corporation every day, the 1.50 lakh households in the city are the major source of generating a bulk of waste including plastic waste. Though the Corporation has appealed to the residents to hand over plastic waste separately when the conservancy workers visited their area to collect garbage or dump nondegradable waste in the bin meant for the purpose, it failed to yield the desired result to make the task tough for the urban civic body.

Consequently, the Corporation came out with a plan of collecting plastic waste directly from the residents on Wednesdays from December 21, and publicised the scheme among the residents through the media and other means.

“When the 1,000 and odd personnel, including conservancy workers, commenced the exercise in all four zones of the Corporation on Wednesday, we managed to collect 9,420 kg of plastic waste – 2,070 kg in Thatchanallur Zone, 2,940 kg in Palayamkottai Zone, 2,220 kg in Melapalayam Zone and 2,190 kg in Tirunelveli Zone. While we thank the residents, we seek their cooperation to continue in the days to come to make the scheme a success,” S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation, said.