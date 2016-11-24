Philatelic expo from tomorrow

more-in

South India Philatelists Association (SIPA) will host a national-level three-day philatelic exhibition from November 25 to commemorate its diamond jubilee year.

SIPA Diamond’16 will be inaugurated by Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu circle, at St. Bede’s School, Santhome .

It will showcase nearly one lakh stamps on themes such as culture, history, flora and fauna and personalities. About 40 stamp dealers will have their stalls at the venue.

Members of SIPA said stamps bearing the image of Queen Victoria were among the first to be issued in October 1854 in India. J. Rolands Nelson, organising secretary, recalled that the association was started by five stamp collectors in 1956 who wanted to promote philately . It now has nearly 800 members. SIPA has been conducting exhibitions regularly since 1959.

“Such exhibitions are conducted to create awareness of the hobby among the youth and how stamps reflect heritage and culture. It is important for schools to encourage stamp collection among children and start stamp clubs,” he said.