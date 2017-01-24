Persuasion, eviction end protests in south

more-in

Except in Madurai district, the peaceful pro-jallikattu protests ended across south Tamil Nadu without any untoward incident on Monday.

The protest was marred by stone throwing and police lathicharge at Alanganallur. At Tamukkam in Madurai, most of the protesters left the venue by nightfall as the police warned of forceful eviction.

The police cleared the protesters from both ends of Madurai junction to facilitate movement of trains.

In Tirunelveli, visibly exhausted protesters left the VOC Ground after repeated calls to withdraw the agitation by the police. The police had been holding talks with them since Sunday night. The indefinite fast of some youngsters also came to an end at 9 a.m. when they accepted the juice offered by the police. Once the protesters left the VOC Ground, around 25 police personnel were positioned to prevent further mobilisation of youth. As news of the withdrawal started pouring in from across Tamil Nadu, the agitators gathered at 13 points in Tirunelveli district withdrew the protests. Supporters of jallikattu also ended their protest in various parts of Thoothukudi district.

The agitation ended in Kanniyakumari district in the morning after the police forcibly evicted students from the protest venues in Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kulasekaram and Karungal. Unidentified miscreants threw stones at a TNSTC bus bound for Kanniyakumari from Madurai near Suchindram bridge in the early hours.

Student protesters were evicted by the police from Tiruchi Road junction in Dindigul. A TNSTC bus proceeding to Kumuli from Madurai was stoned at Begampur. The protest was called off in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts after police officials explained to the youth the steps taken by the government to revive jallikattu.