Perarivalan seeks review of SC verdict in remission case

more-in

A.G.Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to review its judgment in the remission of sentence case, said his advocate Sivakumar. At present, Perarivalan is lodged in Vellore Central Prison.

In its December 2, 2015 judgment, the apex court had held that the Central government, not the State, will have the “primacy” in deciding whether persons, convicted in cases investigated by the CBI or central agency, should be released on remission or not.

The Tamil Nadu government decided to release seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case on 19 February 2014 and sought Centre’s views . The Centre moved the Supreme Court against the decision and argued that State shall get the concurrence of the Centre before giving remission to convicts in the cases relating to central law and cases handled by central agency under the section of Criminal Procedure Code. A five-judge constitution bench held that the Centre had the supremacy. Following the decision, the State government filed review petition.

Now Perarivalan’s review petition, that supports Tamil Nadu government’s stand, said that power to grant remission was in the executive domain. It also argued that “practically the appropriate government can remit, commute or even pardon the sentence of a prisoner under Article 72 or 161 itself. These constitutional provisions do not envisage an application or seeking of the opinion of the convicting or confirming court and this court has time and again, and also in the impugned judgment, has held that the powers under the constitutional provision of Article 161 and 72 remains untouched by the court. In this situation it would be meaningless to hold that section 432(1) alone should be saddled with extra procedures”.

The petition also disputes the decision of a government (Centre, in this case) to maintain a writ petition against its citizens or State government under article 32 of the Constitution as the article gives right to seek constitutional remedy only to its citizens.