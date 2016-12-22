Pastor arrested

more-in

Thoothukudi: Fr. Arul Prabhakaran (33), Pastor of Paraloga Matha Church in Prakasapuram in Nazareth, was arrested by Tiruchendur All Women Police on Wednesday night.

Sources said he allegedly developed an illicit relationship with a widow, A. Andrew Roseline (37) of Prakasapuram, on the promise of marrying her.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Roseline, the police registered a case against the pastor under Sections 376, 417, 354 (a), 420 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code.