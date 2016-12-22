Tamil Nadu

Pastor arrested

more-in

Thoothukudi: Fr. Arul Prabhakaran (33), Pastor of Paraloga Matha Church in Prakasapuram in Nazareth, was arrested by Tiruchendur All Women Police on Wednesday night.

Sources said he allegedly developed an illicit relationship with a widow, A. Andrew Roseline (37) of Prakasapuram, on the promise of marrying her.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Roseline, the police registered a case against the pastor under Sections 376, 417, 354 (a), 420 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 5:15:23 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/Pastor-arrested/article16926232.ece

© The Hindu