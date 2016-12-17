Passports of Sri Lankan Tamils under scrutiny

more-in

The Regional Passport Office, Tiruchi, has started verifying passports obtained by some Sri Lankan Tamils who are suspected to have suppressed their nationality.

The action has been initiated following complaints and police inputs in this regard over a period of time.

The Passport Office has compiled a list of suspected cases and deputed officials to verify if they had got their passports by suppressing their nationality, sources said. Some instances, wherein passports were obtained years ago, are said to figure in the list. Officials said legal action would be initiated against those who had obtained passports by suppressing their nationality. Some of them have been issued show cause notice and a few have responded explaining their case. Post-verification, a few passports have been revoked.

When contacted, an official at the Regional Passport Office indicated that the verification, which has been going for sometime, was a lengthy process.