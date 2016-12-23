Parties hail verdict

more-in

: Leaders of opposition parties led by DMK treasurer M. K. Stalin on Thursday hailed the Madras High Court’s order quashing the appointment of all 11 members of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Mr. Stalin described the verdict as historic and a slap on the face of the ruling AIADMK.

“The judgement is a confidence booster to a number of youngsters (aspiring for government services). I request the AIADMK government to ensure transparency and follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court in appointment of members to the TNPSC and also ensure that only competent persons are appointed to the post. There must also be no political interference,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Echoing similar views, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the TNPSC’s image and honour have been saved. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to form a panel comprising the Madras High Court Chief Justice and other experts and appoint members to the TNPSC based on their recommendations.

Tamil Maanila Congress chief G.K. Vasan welcomed the judgement. “I hope the judgement facilitates appointment of only competent people through the TNPSC. All rules need to be followed while appointing members and there should not be a political shadow over these appointments,” he said.