Parties demand NEET law clarification

more-in

: The Pattali Makkal Katchi, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the CPI(M) have raised questions about the law that was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday exempting the State from the NEET exam for medical admissions.

In a statement, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss demanded a clarification from the Tamil Nadu government if it had obtained a go-ahead from the Centre, which is necessary for the law to be implemented.

He said that the onus is on the Tamil Nadu government to clarify if the Centre was on the same page with the State regarding NEET. “If not, the State government must openly state it instead of hanging the students out dry,” he said.

VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said that State must bring education back into the State list. “To say that the NEET law will help rural students is not correct as the data suggests otherwise. We need to fix medical college admissions, standard of school education and bring education into the State list. The States that want to opt out of this should be allowed to do so, and the Indian Medical Council Act must be amended,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

The CPI(M) has also demanded that admissions for ‘super specialty’ courses be exempted from the NEET exams.