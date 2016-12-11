Part of Marina declared as burial ground

SOLEMN SALUTATION: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, along with AIADMK Ministers and cadre, pays homage to former CM and party general secretary Jayalalithaa, at her memorial in the Marina Beach in Chennai. — PHOTO: G. SRIBHARATH

more-in

The Chennai Corporation has declared a portion of the Marina beach as a burial ground, paving way for the construction of a memorial for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The State government had asked Corporation Commissioner/Special Officer D.Karthikeyan to grant licence to develop a burial ground on the “eastern side of MGR memorial” as per the provisions of Section 319 (3) of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act.

Citing the issuance of licence for burial of former Chief Minister M.G.Ramachandran on the Marina beach following the Corporation Council resolution no. 671/88 dated August 22, 1988, the civic body’s health officials on Saturday cleared the proposal for burial ground after screening the locality for any public health issue relating to the facility.

According to Section 319 of the CCMC Act, no new place for the disposal of the dead, whether public or private, shall be opened, formed, constructed or used unless a licence has been obtained from the commissioner on application. The application for a licence shall be accompanied by a plan of the place to be registered, showing the locality, boundaries and extent thereof, the name of the owner or person or community interested therein, the system of management and such further particulars as the commissioner may require. The commissioner may, with the sanction of the council grant or refuse a licence, or postpone the grant of a licence until his objections to the site have been removed or any particulars called for by him have been furnished.

“It is a neat arrangement for burial. It does not require a debate. Already, there is a precedent. As per the CCMC Act, the Commissioner has all powers to do it,” said former City Health Officer P.Kuganantham.

“The issue was raised during the burial of former Chief Minister C.N.Annadurai by former city health officer Ramachandra Rao. Finally, the decision was taken based on section 319 of MCMC Act,” he added.