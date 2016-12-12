Panneerselvam urges Modi to ensure safety of fishermen

more-in

A day after eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu came under attack from the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the Palk Bay, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, urging him to ensure the safety of fishermen by taking up the issue with Colombo.

The victims of Saturday’s attack, hailing from the Jegathapattinam fishing base of Pudukottai district, had to be taken to a hospital in Pudukottai for treatment.

“In spite of several steps taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu to find a permanent, pragmatic solution to this sensitive livelihood issue, the situation at sea remains precarious because of the belligerent actions of the Sri Lankan Navy,” said Mr. Panneerselvam in his letter to Mr. Modi, a copy of which was released to the media.

‘Reign of terror’

Alleging that the Sri Lankan Navy continued to “unleash its reign of terror” on fishermen from Tamil Nadu in the Palk Bay, the Chief Minister rued that the “inhuman and barbaric” acts of the Sri Lankan Navy continued unabated in spite of several rounds of talks and meetings between the Indian and Sri Lankan government officials.

Mr. Panneerselvam further requested the Prime Minister to personally intervene in the issue and use diplomatic channels to curb the “violent actions” of the Sri Lankan Navy.

He also sought the Centre’s intervention to enable the early release of fishermen as well as 107 of their boats currently in Sri Lankan custody.

“It is very important that the Government of India acts decisively to ensure that our fishermen can pursue their livelihood with freedom and peace of mind in their traditional waters of Palk Bay,” the Chief Minister added.