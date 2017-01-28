Panel to assess Port-Maduravoyal corridor project

more-in

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up a technical committee to study the proposed changes in the ₹ 1,815-crore Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor project. “The committee is likely to visit the project site next month,” said sources in the NHAI.

The project to provide connectivity to the Chennai Port was stalled in 2012 after objections were raised over the alignment of the elevated corridor that runs along the Cooum. The Tamil Nadu government, which has partnered in the project along with the Chennai Port Trust and the NHAI, had in December 2016 sought a formal detailed proposal from the NHAI on the proposed realignment of the corridor that is 19 km long.

Sources in the Water Resources Department said that they are yet to receive any communication from the NHAI regarding the setting up of the committee. “Only if there is a formal dialogue can we decide on the future course of action,” said a senior official.

Sources said that in a meeting convened by the Secretary Ministry of Shipping this month for all the stakeholders, the State government had evinced interest to revive the project. Ever since the project was stalled, the NHAI had been saying that it was willing to make changes suggested by the State government to complete the project that would help decongest Poonamallee High Road.

Along with making the required changes, the NHAI will also have to float tenders calling for a contractor as the services of the company that began the construction work had been terminated.

Changing the design from two pillars to one to facilitate smooth flow of water beneath, constituting a high-level committee with officials from the NHAI, the State Public Works Department and the Chennai Port Trust to suggest changes and requesting the Centre to bear the expenses were among the suggestions given by the State government.