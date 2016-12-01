Panel defers nod for ONGC’s project in Ramanathapuram

more-in

: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s (MoEF & CC) expert appraisal committee (EAC) has deferred clearance for a proposal submitted by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to drill four exploratory wells in Ramanathapuram district. ONGC’s proposal covered a total of 22 wells in Ramanathapuram over 493.21 sq.km.

Clarification from varsity

The Committee deferred the proposal for want of clarification/certification from Anna University for four wells not falling under the Coast Regulatory Zone (CRZ). “It is reported that the Sakkarkotai bird sanctuary, the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park(GMMNP) and the Biosphere Reserve fall within 10 km of the project site,” the minutes of the EAC meeting said.

It also said that ONGC had already filed an application for wildlife clearance in August 2015 with the Chief Wildlife Warden, Gulf of Mannar Park, Ramanathapuram district.

The project proponent informed the EAC that the total amount of waste water generated will be about six cubic meter per day.

“Drill cutting will be separated from water-based mud, and washed properly. Unusable drilling fluids will be disposed off in well designed lined pit with an impervious liner for solar drying,” the project proponent said.

According to ONGC, used oil would be sent to authorised recyclers, and blow out preventers would be installed to control fluid from the formation gushing to the surface.

“In the situation, when the well is unsuccessful, the well bore will be plugged with cement/concrete,” the company submitted.

It also informed the EAC about its plan to keep fuel, lubricants and chemicals in a well-designed storage facility, while selling waste oil, spent oil and waste batteries to authorised recyclers.

Taking note of the issues raised in a public meeting regarding the impact of the project on the biodiversity of the Gulf of Munnar including its effect on agricultural land and ground water, the committee noted that these were satisfactorily responded to.