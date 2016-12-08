Paneerselvam holds discussions with Sasikala at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam leaves former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence in Chennai after a meeting on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. Prabhu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday held discussions with Sasikala Natarajan, close friend of his predecessor Jayalalithaa for about two hours at the Poes Garden residence of the departed AIADMK general secreatry in Chennai.

Mr. Panneerselvam did not speak to the waiting media after emerging from the meeting.

He was accompanied by senior Ministers of his Cabinet including C. Srinivasan, Edappady K. Palaniswamy and P. Thangamani.

It was not known what was discussed in the meeting, which comes in the wake of the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5.

The AIADMK has to select a general secretary even as Mr. Panneerselvam has taken over the reins of administration following Jayalalithaa’s demise.

Speculations are rife that Ms. Natarajan might be given a significant role in the AIADMK.

Ms. Natarajan had performed the last rites of the former Chief Minister on Tuesday.