PM declares open Bharat Mada Sadanam

A view of Bharat Mada Sadanam which was declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the Bharat Mada Sadanam, Sri Ramayan Dharshanam and Anjaneyar statue at the Vivekanandapuram in Kanniykumari to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda through video conference from New Delhi on Thursday.

The triple project, established at a cost of over Rs. 15 crore, was executed by the Vivekananda Kendra through donations and sponsors.

Mr. Modi said that the Government was keen to uplift the poorest of the poor through various schemes. He listed out various efforts such as direct transfer of LPG subsidy , scholarship for girl students and the MUDRA loan for encouraging start-ups and MSMEs.

He hinted that he would visit the Bharat Mada Sadanam and Sri Ramayana Dharshanam soon.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan lit the traditional lamp in front of Veera Anjaneyar statue commissioned in front of the Bharat Mada Sadanam.

Spiritual orator from Gujarajt Morari Babu, Vivekananda Kendra Chairman Parameswaran participated.