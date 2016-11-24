PIL seeks ban on registration of illegal plots in Puducherry too

more-in

: An advocate who prompted the First Bench of the Madras High Court to order a blanket ban on registration of unauthorised layouts, plots and buildings in Tamil Nadu through his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition, has now moved the court again seeking a similar ban in Puducherry.

When the plea came up for hearing on Wednesday, the Government Pleader of Puducherry submitted that in view of the observations of this court in similar matters pertaining to Tamil Nadu and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, a legislation was already in contemplation to deal with the subject matters sought to be raised in the present petition and sought two weeks’ time on the same.

Granting the time sought, the Bench comprising Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan posted the PIL moved by advocate Elephant G. Rajendran to January 3, 2017 for further hearing.

Mr. Rajendran contended that the present situation in Puducherry in respect of agriculture is going from bad to worse. He alleged that persons involved in real estate business are indiscriminately converting agricultural lands into plots. Even lands falling within the Coastal Regulatory Zone are not been spared, he added.

“If the conversions are allowed to continue, within three years, the availability of land for agriculture will be reduced to 20 per cent in Puducherry,” the petitioner said.

He wanted the court to pass an interim order restraining the authorities from approving any layout carved out of agricultural land and granting permission to construct buildings.