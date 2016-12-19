Tamil Nadu

PIL on manual scavenging: Notice to Centre, State

more-in

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday ordered notices to the Central and State Governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a direction to them to constitute national and State-level monitoring committees and district-level vigilance committees as contemplated under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

A Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and P. Kalaiyarasan sought the response of the officials authorities on the PIL petition preferred by A. Nagarajan, general secretary of Aadi Tamilar Peravai. The petitioner claimed that the committees were yet to be constituted despite the 2013 legislation containing specific provisions for their constitution in order to end the despicable practice of employing people to clean human waste.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2016 12:44:11 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/PIL-on-manual-scavenging-Notice-to-Centre-State/article16906585.ece

© The Hindu