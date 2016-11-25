PETA demands arrest of Vellore medicos for killing monkey

more-in

Even as cases have been registered against four medical students for allegedly torturing and killing a monkey, animal rights organisation, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), on Wednesday sought urged for their arrest and permanent expulsion from the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

In a letter to CMC director Sunil Chandy, PETA’s emergency response coordinator Meet Ashar observed that such acts of cruelty to animals indicated a deep mental disturbance. “Research in psychology and criminology shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals often don’t just stop there – many of them move on to hurting other animals or humans.”

He, therefore, sought steps to ensure that the strongest police action was taken and the accused were given the maximum punishment for the offence as per law if they were found guilty.

According to animal rights activists, a 12-month-old female Bonnet Macaque was tortured to death reportedly by four students behind the men’s hostel of CMC at Bagayam in Vellore. The incident came to light when PETA was alerted about the incident. Police have registered cases against the students. Preliminary investigation revealed that the hands of the animal were tied behind and a telephone cable was found around the neck and a rod inserted from behind, when it was exhumed.

Inquiry begins

Police attached to the Bagayam station have launched an inquiry into the incident. An officer attached to the station said, “We are waiting for the post-mortem and chemical examination reports. We will have to complete the investigation to decide on the further course of action.”

(With inputs from Serena Josephine in Velllore)