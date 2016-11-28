Over Rs. 20 lakh seized from BJP functionary

more-in

Police seized a sum of Rs. 20.55 lakh, including 926 currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination, from a BJP functionary during a vehicle-check on Kumarasamipatti main road here late on Saturday evening.

Police said personnel from the Hasthampatti police station, who were conducting the vehicle check, intercepted a car coming into the city. They found a total of 926 Rs. 2,000 currency notes, 1,530 Rs. 100 denomination notes and 1,000 Rs. 50 denomination notes in a bag in the car.

As the occupant of the car, Arun (36) of Peramanur, a zonal BJP youth wing secretary, could not produce proper details and account, the police seized the money.

Later, the money was deposited in the district treasury.

Further investigations are on. The police also informed the IT Department about the seizure