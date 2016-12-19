Opposition grows to Kodaikanal fingerling production centre plan

more-in

KODAIKANAL: Environmentalists and ecologists expressed grave concerns over the proposed construction of the fingerling production centre, a concrete structure, on the marsh in Gymkhana area, an alternative drinking water source for Kodaikanal town and one of the main catchments of the famous lake.

At a special meeting organised between officials, and representatives of non-governmental organisations, various associations and social organisations here on Monday, they appealed to the officials to abandon the proposal and take steps to restore the marsh to its original state.

The participants strongly objected to any form of work to be undertaken in the swamp. Already, Kodaikanal had been reeling under acute water crisis owing to poor storage in the twin dams near the Observatory.

Now, the 15 bore wells dug near the marsh in Gymkhana area were the only available source to meet the water requirements of the residents. Destruction of this marsh would wipe out the only water source for the residents living in 15 wards below the lake, they said.

Environmentalists and ecologists cautioned that destruction of the marsh would lead to the death of the lake. Soil and other construction materials dumped on the marsh should be removed immediately and work started to restore the marsh to its original state, they stressed.

The then Madurai Collector Henry Levinge, who was instrumental in creating the lake in 1863, had left 20 acres for the marsh around the lake to ensure supply of pure water to the lake throughout the year. Now, the marsh shrank to three and a half acres owing to indiscriminate encroachments and developmental activities. A portion of the marsh was destroyed for development of Bryant Park. (The Madras High Court had issued an order to restore the marshland and recover the cost from Fisheries Department.)

The other marsh in Sleepy Hollow area was pillaged and destroyed by businessmen. Above all, the proposed area had already been declared a prohibited zone in Kodaikanal Master Plan 1993. Kodaikanal municipality too declared that no construction would be allowed within 200 metres of the lake, they said.

Fisheries Department Assistant Director Kasinath, Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer R. Suresh and representatives of NGOs, environmentalists and public took part in the meeting.