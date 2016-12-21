Old man standing in queue at bank dies

more-in

Ramanathapuram: A 67-year-old man, who was standing in a queue in front of an Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) branch at Kilakarai to draw money, swooned and died after suffering a head injury on Wednesday.

Police said Sithik Ali of North Street in Kilakarai went to the bank branch after breakfast and was standing in the queue when he swooned and fell down, even as those standing behind him tried in vain to hold him.

As he fell on his back, he suffered an injury on the back of his head and died on the spot, the police said.

Sithik Ali was standing in the queue for about an hour before he took leave only to join the queue again. Then suddenly he fainted and fell down.

S. Sidhik, son of the deceased, said, “We lost our father just for the sake of withdrawing Rs. 2,000.” After retiring from cloth business, his father was taking care of his wife, who recently underwent heart surgery, Mr. Sidhik said.

His friends had been collecting details to lodge a police complaint, and he proposed to take up the issue with the district administration, Mr. Sithik said.

His father was healthy and collapsed after standing in the queue for more than an hour under the hot sun, he said.

Ali is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, sources said B. Uma Maheswari, Chief Regional Manager, IOB, Thoothukudi, who was here for a routine inspection of IOB branches, directed the bank officials to enquire into the issue and ensure that it was ‘settled amicably’. The Manager of the branch told the higher officials that he had to check whether the deceased had an account in his branch.