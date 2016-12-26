OPS undermined by his own Ministers: Stalin

more-in

: Leader of the Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin has charged that by openly urging V.K. Sasikala to take over as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister from incumbent O. Panneerselvam, some State Ministers have raised questions about the constitutional foundation of the government headed by the latter.

It was now up to Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao to ensure that Mr. Panneerselvam, who was sworn in Chief Minister barely 20 days ago, enjoyed the confidence of the AIADMK legislators, Mr. Stalin told The Hindu on Sunday.

Answering a wide range of questions on the political developments following the death of AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he felt that there was no political vacuum in Tamil Nadu. “There is no place for vacuum in the political dictionary and democracy has the ability to fill any vacuum,” Mr. Stalin said.

Questioning the silence of the Chief Minister on the recent searches conducted by the Income Tax Department at the residence and offices of former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, he raised doubts over the timing of the action as it came just a day after the former returned from a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The DMK leader, who was critical of the AIADMK regime for its “corruption”, however, avoided a direct response when asked if the State Cabinet’s demand for awarding the Bharat Ratna posthumously to Jayalalithaa was justified.

He sounded optimistic about the DMK’s prospects in the local body elections, as and when they are conducted. As regards the health of his father and DMK president M. Karunanidhi, he said while age could slow down the party leader, his guidance would continue.