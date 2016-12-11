OPS, the first CM since 1967 without any link to film industry

more-in

O. Panneerselvam, who took charge as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for a third time shortly after midnight on Tuesday, is the first without any link to the world of cinema to head the State government since 1967. Mr. Panneerselvam’s previous two terms of six and eight months during 2001-02 and 2014-15 were seen as “interim arrangements”, unlike now where he appears set for a longer run.

The State political scenario has been revolving around the two Dravidian parties —Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — ever since the former captured power, trouncing the formidable Congress in the 1967 general elections.

While the DMK captured power in the State in 1967, 1971, 1989, 1996 and 2006, the AIADMK, which was launched by the late MGR in 1972, triumphed in the 1977, 1980, 1984, 1991, 2001, 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls.

The regime of both Dravidian parties saw five Chief Ministers — C. N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran, V.N. Janaki and Jayalalithaa — who were closely associated with the film world.

MGR, his wife V.N. Janaki and Jayalalithaa were well-established actors of their time.

Annadurai and DMK chief Karunanidhi were deeply involved in the film industry, as script writers. Mr. Karunanidhi, who entered the film world at a very young age, is also a lyricist and has penned a few songs for movies. He continues to have a close contact with the industry and even wrote the script for a few films such as ‘Ponnar Sangar’, 'Ilaignan, ‘Pen Singam’, ‘Uliyin Osai’, ‘Pasa Kiligal’, ‘Kannamma’,and‘Mannin Maindhan’ in recent years.