OPS meets Modi; pitches for Rs. 22,573 cr. Vardah package

more-in

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday sought Rs. 22,573 crore from the Centre for undertaking relief and restoration work in the aftermath of Cyclone Vardah. He also sought conferring of Bharat Ratna posthumously on former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, besides installing a life-size bronze statue of hers in the Parliament complex.

Presenting a memorandum to Mr. Modi, he reiterated the request for release of Rs. 1,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund immediately, according to a press release from the State government.

Central schemes

Briefing the PM of the damage that Chennai and neighbouring districts suffered due to the cyclone and the steps taken by the State government, the CM also requested Mr. Modi to ensure the early sanction of funds under Central schemes.

Among 29 issues highlighted in the memorandum was the early constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. Referring to the Centre’s change of stand in the Supreme Court on the issue, the memorandum stated that “...in no case was the constitution of the implementation machinery [CMB] for implementation of awards of [water disputes] tribunals placed before Parliament by the government of India. Hence, it appears neither appropriate nor fair for the [Union] Ministry of Water Resources to now take a different stand.”

The memorandum also highlighted the State’s concerns on the Mekedatu scheme proposed by the Karnataka government; the restoration of water level of the Mullaperiyar dam to the full level of 152 ft; and sanction of funds for the Athikadavu-Avinashi drinking water supply scheme. The apprehensions of the State on the proposed Dam Safety Bill, 2016 and the National Water Framework Bill, 2016 were also mentioned in the memorandum, which talked of protection of the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen in the Palk Bay; ensuring the fishermen’s safety and security; retrieval of Katchatheevu islet and an early sanction of the comprehensive special package for diversification of fisheries in the State.