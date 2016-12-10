Tamil Nadu

O. Panneerselvam backs Sasikala for AIADMK general secretary post

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday backed the late Jayalalithaa's aide V.K.Sasikala for the post of the AIADMK general secretary.

“Her leadership is necessary to ensure the party is run with 'military discipline'. Opposition has been spreading rumours about Sasikala on social media. I urged her in person to fill the huge void created by the death of Amma,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Earlier this evening, within a few hours of senior AIADMK leader Ponnaiyan making an appeal to the press and the people not to 'believe in rumours or speculation about V.K. Sasikala ascension as the next party chief' at the party headquarters in Chennai, senior leaders such as K.A. Sengottaiyan, Valarmathi, S. Gokula Indira and others visited V.K. Sasikala at Poes Garden residence. They reportedly urged her to take over as leader of the party and put a full stop on the rumours.

 

